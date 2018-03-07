EU medicines agency suspends Zinbryta

The London-based European Medicines Agency announced Wednesday that multiple sclerosis drug Zinbryta has been suspended immediately and recalled due to reports that it sparked brain inflammation.

The decision followed 12 reports of serious inflammatory brain disorders worlwide including encephalitis and meningoencephalitis, the EMA said, adding that three of the cases were fatal.

"The EMA has recommended the immediate suspension and recall of the multiple sclerosis medicine Zinbryta," the body said in a statement.

