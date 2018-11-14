Countdown to Brexit: Four months to go

Britain is set to leave the European Union in just over four months. After the British cabinet gave its go-ahead to a draft deal with Brussels on Wednesday, here is a tentative timeline on the path to separation on March 29, 2019:

- November 15: May will give a statement to the House of Commons. European sources said ambassadors from the other 27 EU member states could also gather for the second time in two days in Brussels to discuss the deal.

- November 19: EU ministers could gather for a preparatory meeting ahead of a leaders' summit, sources in Brussels say.

- November 25: An extraordinary EU summit to finalise the Brexit divorce could be convened, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said.

- Early December: The finalised deal could go before the British parliament for approval, according to British media reports. The agreement is likely to face stiff opposition both from pro-Brexit and pro-EU lawmakers.

- December 13-14: EU leaders hold a summit

- 2019 -

- January 21: If the government has not presented its withdrawal agreement to parliament by this date, powers for MPs to influence ministers' next steps will kick in.

- March 21-22: Final summit that Britain is expected to attend as a member of the EU.

- March 29: Britain leaves the EU after four decades of membership at midnight (2300 GMT) in Brussels, 11:00pm in London.

If the deal is approved, Britain then begins a transition period during which it will effectively maintain the status quo in terms of access to EU markets and be bound by EU rules.

London and Brussels would then begin negotiating on the terms of their future trade ties.

- 2020 -

- December 31: End of the anticipated transition period, under the EU's current proposals.

- 2021 -

- January 1: Either a new partnership agreement between Britain and the EU comes into force or a "backstop" agreement to keep the Irish border free-flowing comes into force.

burs-dt/klm



