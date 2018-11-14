EU Brexit meeting ends without news from London

A meeting of EU ambassadors broke up Wednesday still waiting from news from London on whether Prime Minister Theresa May had convinced her cabinet to back a draft Brexit deal.

With May scrambling to organise a press statement after her meeting with British ministers ran on, frustrated diplomats left EU Council headquarters without news.

"Everything is very fragile. Let's remember where we were a few weeks ago when we thought we had a deal and we all know what happened," one diplomat told reporters.

"We are still waiting for signals from London. Waiting for the greenlight. The time schedule is still very tight for EU summit. We need consent from UK on deal," he said.

The European diplomat could not confirm that the ambassadors from the other 27 EU countries had even seen the draft divorce text.

But he said that if London can confirm that they want to go ahead with the deal, there could still be time for EU Council president Donald Tusk to organise a signing summit.

A second diplomat said the EU deputy negotiator Sabine Weyand "has briefed on the substance of the agreement, but a decision in the British cabinet is still needed for next steps."

EU officials had hoped that if May was able to green light the deal then they could hold a ministerial meeting on Monday to prepare a summit on November 25 to enshrine the accord.

