British PM's N.Irish allies say will back budget

The Northern Irish party which props up British Prime Minister Theresa May's government said Monday it would support this week's budget but could still rebel in future if she strikes a Brexit deal it dislikes.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said it would be "reckless" to follow through on a threat to vote down the budget on the basis of a withdrawal agreement that had not yet been struck with the European Union.

The party fears May could agree to new barriers on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of Britain after Brexit, as the only way of achieving her stated goal of avoiding checks with EU member Ireland.

Deadlock with Brussels over how to keep the Irish border open is holding up a final deal, just five months before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.

"To date we haven't seen the outcome of the withdrawal agreement so it would be reckless of us to oppose the budget on the basis of something we haven't seen," DUP Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson told BBC News.

"However, the government will need support when it comes to the finance bill, which implements the measures in the budget."

He added: "So they shouldn't take for granted that just because they got the budget passed, that they can do whatever they want with Northern Ireland."

The support of the DUP's 10 MPs gives May's Conservatives their majority in the House of Commons, allowing them to govern.

Finance Minister Philip Hammond will unveil his budget later on Monday, and MPs will debate it over the coming days before taking a vote on Thursday afternoon.

They will have several other opportunities to vote as the finance bill implementing the tax and spending measures goes through the Commons in the coming weeks.



