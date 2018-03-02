May admits neither side can have 'exactly what we want' in Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday that both London and Brussels will have to make concessions in Brexit negotiations, adding that she remained "confident" of a deal with the EU.

"We both need to face the fact that this is a negotiation and neither of us can have exactly what we want," she said in a highly-anticipated speech in London on Britain's future relationship with the bloc.

May said she remained "confident" of reaching a deal with the European Union, while admitting Britain needed to "resolve the tension between some of our key objectives".

"I want to be straight with people because the reality is we all need to face up to some hard facts.

"We are leaving the single market, life is going to be different. In certain ways our access to each other's markets will be different," she told an audience at Mansion House in the City of London.

The prime minister called for a free trade agreement covering most sectors, going further than the deal signed between Canada and the EU but stopping far short of Norway which is a member of the European Economic Area.

"We need to strike a new balance. but we will not accept the rights of Canada and the obligations of Norway," she said.

Rejecting claims that Britain would seek to lower regulations on goods after Brexit, May warned that the British public would "punish" any government seeking to do so.

Standards would "remain at least as high as the EU's", the prime minister said.

Her speech followed disagreement this week between the two sides, after Brussels published a draft law codifying the divorce terms agreed with Brussels.

May on Friday again rejected the EU's suggestion that Northern Ireland remain in a customs union with the bloc if no better solution is found.

"It would also be unacceptable to break up the United Kingdom's own common market," May said, adding she would not allow any agreement to "damage the integrity of our precious Union".



