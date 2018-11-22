UK PM to make emergency address to parliament Thursday: official

British Prime Minister Theresa May will make an "emergency statement" to MPs on Thursday, the parliament said after London and Brussels struck a draft deal on post-Brexit ties.

"The prime minister will make an emergency statement to the Commons later today," the lower house said on Twitter.

Downing Street said the prime minister was holding a teleconference with cabinet ministers about the deal, which the two sides hope to sign off on at a summit in Brussels on Sunday.

May held talks in Brussels on Wednesday on two separate agreements that must also be approved by the European and UK parliaments before Britain leaves the bloc in March.



