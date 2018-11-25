DUP warns support for UK govt may end over Brexit deal

The Democratic Unionist Party, the Northern Irish party which props up British Prime Minister Theresa May's government, said Sunday it would "review" its support if her Brexit plan is approved by parliament.

DUP leader Arlene Foster made the warning as EU leaders approved a contentious draft divorce deal and the parameters of future ties between Britain and the bloc at a Brussels summit Sunday.

The agreement has sparked a fierce backlash from British lawmakers, who will vote on the package next month, with the DUP and many ruling Conservatives staunchly against it, alongside opposition parties.

"The (confidence and supply) deal is still alive," Foster told the BBC, referring to the agreement between her party and May, secured with £1.0 billion (1.1 billion euros, $1.3 billion) in extra funding for Northern Ireland.

"But if it came to a situation where parliament did decide to back this deal, then obviously we will have to review the confidence and supply agreement," she added.

The DUP's 10 MPs have propped up May's government ever since she lost her parliamentary majority in a disastrous 2017 snap election, supporting key pieces of legislation including on Brexit.

But the party is incensed at a so-called "backstop" plan for Northern Ireland after a 21-month post-Brexit transition period.

If used, it would keep the British-ruled province more closely aligned with the EU in certain areas so as to avoid a hard border with EU member Ireland.

The DUP fears that will effectively create a border with mainland Britain, weakening bonds and increasing the chances of a united Ireland.

In a warning shot to May earlier this week, the party withdrew support for government finance legislation.

Party leaders at their annual conference this weekend in Belfast urged the prime minister to "bin the backstop" or face "consequences".

Foster added on Sunday: "I believe we should use the time now to look for a third way, a different way, a better way."



