Auto giants warn of 'disastrous' Brexit fallout

European carmakers on Monday urged Brexit negotiators to pay "urgent attention" to the impact of the UK's divorce from the bloc on Europe's auto industry or risk disastrous consequences.

The fate of British auto production after Brexit has been a major concern for Prime Minister Theresa May who has pleaded for certain economic sectors to be allowed to keep seamless trade links to Europe.

But the European side has flatly refused any talk of the UK "cherry picking" benefits of EU membership after Brexit, without fulfilling the obligations of being a member.

Given the split, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said that Britain's biggest manufacturing sector was at a serious risk of disruption with Brexit.

The association "is calling on the negotiators to pay urgent attention to sector-specific issues in order to avert potentially disastrous implications on the entire automotive supply chain," ACEA, which represents Europe's 15 major auto and truck makers, said in a statement.

The fate of the auto sector will be at the heart of talks on future relations between Britain and the EU, which are expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Britain is home to over 30 production facilities, producing both engines and vehicles, as well as other suppliers that are deeply integrated into European production chain.

In total, the sector employs some 814,000 people in Britain, ACEA said.

The association warned that the continued health of Britain's auto sector required "the UK remains fully aligned with all relevant EU legislation" in order to avoid major turmoil.

This meant that Britain must maintain full powers to approve new vehicle models for EU roads, part of the so-called type approval system that allows national authorities to greenlight vehicles for use Europe-wide.

ACEA also warned that if Britain, the second biggest market in the bloc, withdrew from the EU's CO2 emission targets, the industry would struggle to stick to its anti-pollution commitments.

The association also warned that any hard Brexit scenario, which would see tariffs slapped on cars traded between the EU and Britain, "would be extremely burdensome" for automakers and consumers alike.



© 2018 AFP