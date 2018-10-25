Croatian tycoon loses appeal against extradition from UK: court

Croatian tycoon Ivica Todoric, the founder of food and retail giant Agrokor, on Thursday lost his court appeal against extradition from Britain to Croatia where he is wanted for fraud.

"This application is refused," judge Duncan Ouseley said.

Todoric was arrested in November last year on a European arrest warrant for allegedly falsifying accounts to hide huge debts at his company, the biggest employer in the Balkans.

Todoric, who was in court wearing a dark suit, white shirt and tie, said in a statement he was "disappointed" by the ruling.

One of his lawyers was Cherie Booth, the wife of former British prime minister Tony Blair.

"Since leaving Croatia I have dedicated myself to revealing the truth about the shadowy, unaccountable, mafia-style group that stole Agrokor from me and more than 15,000 ordinary shareholders while risking the livelihoods of our 60,000 employees," he said.

Todoric accused "senior leaders of the Croatian government" of being behind this takeover, adding: "I will not be intimidated by the politically and financially motivated attacks against me".

"There is not a shred of evidence I ever took money out of Agrokor, a business I built from scratch," he added.

Agrokor was saved from bankruptcy earlier this year after creditors backed a multi-billion euro debt deal.

Agrokor was weighed down by debts of 58 billion kunas (7.8 billion euros, $8.9 billion).

The issue has posed a serious challenge to the government of conservative prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Deputy prime minister Martina Dalic, who played a key role in Agrokor's restructuring, was forced to resign in May amid allegations of conflict of interest.



