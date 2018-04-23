Stars Group buys Sky Bet to create online gaming giant

Canadian online gambling company Stars Group has agreed to buy British-based Sky Bet for $4.7 billion to create the world's biggest listed Internet gaming firm.

Toronto-based Stars Group has announced it will purchase Sky Betting & Gaming from its owners, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and broadcaster Sky plc, for the equivalent of 3.8 billion euros.

Stars Group, which operates gaming websites including PokerStars, confirmed the cash-and-stock deal in a statement to the London Stock Exchange on Monday, having already revealed the news in Toronto over the weekend.

"The acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming (SBG) is a landmark moment in Stars Group's history," said chief executive Rafi Ashkenazi in the statement.

"SBG operates one of the world's fastest growing sportsbooks and is one of the United Kingdom's leading gaming providers.

"SBG's premier sports betting product is the ideal complement to our industry-leading poker platform."

