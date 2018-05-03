BBC holds vigil for slain journalists

Around 100 journalists held a vigil outside the BBC's Broadcasting House in London on Thursday to highlight ongoing attacks against their colleagues following a tragic week in which 10 reporters were killed in Afghanistan.

BBC reporters held a minute's silence to mark World Press Freedom Day, carrying photographs of Ahmad Shah, a 29-year-old reporter with the corporation in Afghanistan, who was killed on Monday.

"He was a brilliant guy and his brilliant career was short-cut by forces of evil," said the BBC Afghan service's Inayatulhaq Yasini.

"He was a very quiet person, but he had plenty of ideas and was very energetic, but unfortunately he left behind his wife-to-be."

Shah was reportedly shot dead in the eastern Khost province while riding on his bicycle.

Nine other journalists, including AFP photographer Shah Marai, were also killed on Monday, in a suicide attack in Kabul.

"It will have a long-lasting effect on freedom and speech," warned Yasini. "Working as a journalist is a nightmare in that country.

"They were the sole supporters of their families. Now what will happen to them?"

The BBC had already planned to mark World Press Freedom Day to highlight the treatment faced by Iran-based family members of journalists working for its London-based Persian service.

Director of BBC News, Francesca Unsworth, who addressed the crowd, told AFP that the event was "incredibly apposite" following the events in Afghanistan.

"It's been a bad week in journalism. We felt the need to mark it in some way," she said.

"It shows that the world is getting worse for journalists, the atmosphere for journalism is becoming increasingly hostile, it's being normalised by politicians that journalists are not there to serve the people, that they are the enemy in some way. It's a very dangerous precedent."

Britain's public broadcaster has lobbied the United Nations Human Rights Council to help raise awareness about what it describes as a sustained harassment campaign by the Iranian regime against its Persian-language reporters.

"BBC Persian journalists have been put on charges of conspiracy, which means their families are harassed routinely in Tehran, brought in for questioning, even they have nothing to do with the BBC," explained Unsworth.



