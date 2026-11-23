Interested in low cost international transfers from Wise? Wise offers international money transfers to 160+ countries with low and transparent fees. Save even more with this exclusive Wise coupon code for Expatica readers.

Wise promo code [2026 Valid] – First time transfer offer

There’s no need to enter a separate code to access this exclusive Wise offer – just click through on the link provided to automatically get a discounted transfer and start to save.

For Expatica readers in the UK, our exclusive offer lets you send a fee free transfer to the value of 2,000 GBP.

Fee-free transfers are single use and are automatically used on the next payment you make with Wise. You can use this offer to make a transfer to the currency of your choice.

Here’s how it works:

Payment value: With the Expatica Wise promo offer: 200 GBP No fees apply – you can send this transfer for free 1,000 GBP No fees apply – you can send this transfer for free 5,000 GBP No fees apply on the first 2,000 GBP – Wise’s low transfer fees will apply on the remaining 3,000 GBP

*Information correct at time of writing – 16th June 2026

Wise free transfer eligibility

The Wise promo code is only available for new customers making cross currency transfers. You can’t use this Expatica Wise offer if you’re an existing Wise customer, or if you’re converting between currencies in your Wise account balance.

Want to learn more about Wise? Read our Wise review here.

Is it a good deal?

In short, yes.

Wise regularly comes in as one of the cheapest providers on our international transfer comparisons. That means that with this Wise promo code you’re getting a discount on a low cost international payment service which is already cheaper than most other providers for many transfer routes.

While other providers may claim to offer fee free transfers, they might often hide their fees in the exchange rates used. Wise transfers use the mid-market exchange rate with low transparent fees – meaning no markups and no hidden fees – making this a great offer.

Wise also offers automatic fee discounts for larger transfers (over 20k in a single transfer, or over multiple transfers within a month).

Learn more about it here: Wise large amount transfers

How to use the Wise promo code

Using the Wise coupon code is easy, and can be done in just a few clicks:

Step 1: click the link

Click on the Wise transfer promo code for first time users to see the Wise homepage with the exclusive Expatica discount already applied. It’s that simple – your secret Expatica code has already been entered so you can get started right away.

Step 2: create an account

Create an account by clicking Register on the top right of the Wise homepage, or get started underneath the transfer calculator.

You’ll be taken to the registration page, and can create a Wise account by entering your email address and country of residence, and creating a secure password.

Step 3: use your free transfer

Enter the amount and currency you want to send, to check how much your recipient will receive.

If you’re an existing Wise customer, the Expatica discount won’t apply to your payment. But if you’re eligible for the Expatica Wise offer you’ll see the free transfer discount has automatically been applied in the fee section of the calculator when you create your payment.

Wise has built its own payment network to make it easier, faster and cheaper to send money in foreign currencies to 160+ countries.

When you send a Wise payment you pay in pounds to the Wise account in the UK. Wise will then deposit the agreed amount in the currency you need, into the recipient’s account, from the Wise bank account in the destination country. This means no money actually crosses any borders, which is quick and cuts out a lot of cost.

Here’s a summary:

You set up your transfer and pay in GBP from your bank account or card

Wise receives the payment in GBP in the UK

Wise pays out the agreed amount from their account in the destination country

Your recipient receives their money, in their preferred currency, to their account

How can I pay on Wise?

How you can pay for your Wise transfer will depend a little on where you’re based, and the currency you want to send in. From GBP, for example, you can pay for your Wise transfer using the following options:

* Fast transfers – from a debit or credit card, including using mobile wallets like Apple Pay

Low cost transfers – from your bank account

Advanced transfers – from a local account with GBP details that’s located outside of the UK

Wise balance – from a currency balance you hold in your Wise account already

How much does it cost to convert between currencies?

When you switch from one currency to another with Wise, your pounds are converted with the mid-market exchange rate and a low, transparent fee from 0.33%.

The fee for converting currencies with Wise varies based on the specific currencies involved, but the good news is that you’ll be shown the costs before you make your payment, so you can check and compare.

Wise discounts for large transfers

For high-value international payments exceeding 20,000 GBP, Wise offers progressive transfer fee discounts. The tier system works dynamically, meaning your variable transaction fees get lower the more you spend.

The discount can apply to a single major cross-border payment or activate across multiple smaller transfers sent throughout a single calendar month. You also don’t need to enter promotional details manually to claim this benefit, as the system tracks your monthly volume and updates the discounted pricing tiers completely automatically.

If you need any help while coordinating a high-value payment, customer support teams are available 24/7 in English. Wise also has a dedicated team focused entirely on handling large currency transfers. Review the Wise Large Transfers Guide for more information on how these automatic discounts apply to your transfer.

Note: The introductory Wise first time transfer offer shared at the beginning of our guide is different from Wise large transfer discounts. Your first-time promo code waives transaction fees specifically for new customers who register directly through our link. The volume discounts apply to both new and existing users that transfer over 20,000 GBP.

Conclusion: Wise new customer offer

Our Wise offer is a great deal you can use to access a genuinely free transfer which still uses the mid-market exchange rate without any markups.

It’s easy – you don’t even need to enter the coupon code, just click the link provided. The coupon is single use only, up to the value of 2,000 GBP. No surprises and no hidden costs.

Click here to activate your Wise free transfer

Wise discount code FAQs

Does Wise have a promo code?

Expatica readers get an exclusive offer for free transfers up to the value of 2,000 GBP.

Am I eligible for a Wise free transfer?

Our Wise promotion is available for new customers looking to send money to a bank account held in a different currency. You can pay an individual or business, and make one or more transfers to the value of 2,000 GBP fee free.

Where can I find promos for low-cost international transfers? 🌍

Some international money transfer providers like Wise offer introductory promotional rates or discount codes to new users on their first transaction. Checking individual provider websites is a good way to track down active promotions, but evaluating them side-by-side is always a good idea. Even when a provider advertises a fee-free transfer, they might still add an exchange rate markup into the currency conversion, which silently increases the total cost of your payment.

Checking the exact route you want to use is the best way to see the real total cost alongside any active discounts. While many platforms make you hunt down and type in a promo code at checkout, you can claim your discounted Wise first-time transfer automatically by clicking on our exclusive link.

What is the promo code for Wise card?

Wise doesn’t offer a special promo code for the Wise card. However, if you have a referral link from a friend, you can use their referral link to sign up to Wise as a new customer, and benefit from that promo code. With referral links, you have two options: you can either use your promo to get a free card or do a free transfer up to 200 GBP.

Sources Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too. Tips for getting started with large transfers , Wise Guide to GBP transfers , Wise Wise safety and security , Wise

*Information correct at time of writing – 16th June 2026