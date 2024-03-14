Labor law in Singapore

Overview of employment contracts Employment contracts in Singapore can be written or verbal, with written agreements being the favored option as they are far easier to prove and enforce (in case of a legal battle). They’re also convenient for visa processing. Photo: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images Employment contracts are typically written in English, but there is no legal obligation to do so. That’s because English is only one of four national languages in Singapore (the others being Mandarin, Malay, and Tamil). Employers are free to draw up contracts as they choose, as long as the terms are not less favorable than what’s outlined in the Employment Act. In general, work agreements should include the following: Employer’s name and organization

Employee’s name

Job description and duties

Start date

Salary and benefits

Working hours

Termination procedure Probation period in Singapore Most employees will start their jobs on a trial basis. The probation period usually lasts 3–6 months but may be extended by the employer. The exact duration will be stated in your employment contract. After that, you’ll likely transition to regular employment (pending a review). However, you or your employer may terminate your working relationship during or after the trial period, as stated in the job contract. Your probation does not affect your entitlement to annual leave or sick leave. That said, if you don’t show up for work most days, your chances of getting regular employment will probably be slim. Length of employment contracts Singapore has two main contract types: Term contracts – also known as fixed-term contracts, these agreements have a fixed end date. They’re commonly used for project-based work, seasonal jobs, freelancing, or temporary staff hiring projects.

– also known as fixed-term contracts, these agreements have a fixed end date. They’re commonly used for project-based work, seasonal jobs, freelancing, or temporary staff hiring projects. Indefinite-term contracts – these are open-ended agreements that continue until one party terminates it. They’re also known as permanent contracts and can be full-time or part-time. It’s more common to get an indefinite-term employment contract in Singapore. They are seen as offering greater security to both the employer and the employee.

What is the basic salary in Singapore? Singapore does not have a universal minimum wage. Instead, salaries reflect market supply and demand. However, there are a few measures and regulations in place to ensure certain low-earning jobs are compensated fairly. Photo: FrancescoRizzato/Getty Images The government regularly conducts research into fair wages. In September 2023, they stated that S$2,906 per month would be a “reasonable starting point” for a living wage in Singapore. Because of that, citizens over the age of 30 who earn less than S$2,500 per month qualify for the Workfare Income Supplement (WIS) scheme. This program offers an income supplement in the form of cash payments and additional contributions to Singapore’s social security system, called the Central Provident Fund (CPF). What is the Progressive Wage Model? The Progressive Wage Model (PWM) mandates a basic monthly salary for selected low-paying sectors. The model comprises wage ladders for broad employment categories, which account for the most common jobs in that sector. By law, workers must be paid at least the stipulated PWM wages according to their skills and employment level (e.g., entry or senior). PWM applies to the following sectors: Administration

Cleaning

Driving/Chauffeuring

Elevator (lift) and escalator (L&E)

Food services

Landscaping

Retail

Security

Waste management The wage levels will be readjusted every year. Employees can check if they are paid the correct salary on the Progressive Wage (PW) Portal. From 2022 to 2026, the Singapore government is subsidizing eligible wage increases for lower-wage workers through the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme. Entitled employers don’t need to apply for the PWCS but will receive a payout automatically. What is the Local Qualifying Salary? Depending on the sector, companies in Singapore must hire a specific quota of local workers before they can hire foreigners. Photo: Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez/Getty Images To ensure organizations hire local employees purposefully and don’t offer them token salaries (so the corporation can meet the quota and access foreign workers), the government has implemented the Local Qualifying Salary (LQS). This regulation determines a minimum wage of at least S$1,400 per month for Singapore permanent residents and citizens. The LQS is reviewed regularly to keep up with rising local wages and ensure that the quota controls remain effective. What is the Annual Wage Supplement? The Annual Wage Supplement (AWS) is a bonus that some employers pay to their workers. It’s comparable to the 13th month salary. AWS is not required by labor law in Singapore. As such, the amount and your entitlement to it will depend on your contract with your employer.

What are typical Singapore working hours? A standard full-time working week in Singapore has 44 hours spanning five or six days. It is generally split as such: Less than five days – up to nine hours per day or 44 hours per week

More than five days – up to eight hours per day or 44 hours per week Employees are allowed to do overtime beyond the contractual hours. Labor law in Singapore stipulates that overtime should be paid at 1.5 times the average hourly rate. Workers are also guaranteed one rest day per week. For shift workers, the rest day can be a continuous period of 30 hours. If you work only part-time, the days on which you don’t work do not count as rest days. Before the start of each month, employees should receive a monthly roster specifying rest days. The maximum interval between two rest days is 12 days. Photo: Koh Sze Kiat/Getty Images Burnout is a growing issue among Singapore’s workers. The country is regularly named one of the world’s most overworked nations. As a result, many employees report overwhelming and crippling levels of stress within their workplace.

What is mandatory paid and unpaid leave? Public holidays Singapore workers are entitled to 11 paid public holidays per year. If a public holiday falls on your designated rest day, your paid vacation day starts the following day. Designated holidays include: 1 January: New Year’s Day

New Year’s Day Between 21 January and 20 February: Chinese New Year – day one

Chinese New Year – day one Between 21 January and 20 February: Chinese New Year – day two

Chinese New Year – day two Between March and April: Hari Raya Puasa or Eid al-Fitr

Hari Raya Puasa or Eid al-Fitr Between March and April: Good Friday

Good Friday 1 May: Labor Day

Labor Day Between May and June: Hari Raya Haji or Eid al-Adha

Hari Raya Haji or Eid al-Adha Between May and June: Vesak Day

Vesak Day 9 August: National Day

National Day Between October and December: Deepavali

Deepavali 25 December: Christmas Day You are entitled to your full gross pay rate on a paid public holiday. Exceptions exist only if you are absent before or after a holiday without good reason, or if you are already on authorized leave. Employees who are required to work on a public holiday are entitled to an extra day’s pay, plus the gross rate of pay for that holiday. Alternatively, you can substitute the day off with another working day. About Singapore Public holidays in Singapore Read more Paid time off (PTO) or annual leave Both full-time and part-time workers are entitled to PTO or annual leave. The number of PTO days you have depends on how many years you’ve worked for your employer. It breaks down like this: Years employed 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Vacation days per year 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 You must be with a company for at least three months before you can claim any vacation days. Most workers are allowed to carry over up to 14 days of unused annual leave to the next year. If you are not covered by Part IV of the Employment Act, your employer can decide their own terms for unused PTO. For example, they can choose to let you encash it, carry it over, or forfeit it. You should check your employment contract and company policy to make sure you don’t lose any entitled vacation days. To take time off, you should apply for it in advance. Management is then in their right to grant or deny you the chosen dates. Montenegro (Photo: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images) Do you get sick pay in Singapore? By law, you become eligible for paid sick days once you’ve worked with a company for at least three months. You are then allowed up to 14 days of sick leave and 60 days of hospitalization leave. The 60 days of hospitalization leave includes the 14 days of paid sick days (so you really only have 60 days in total). The number of days you’re entitled to depends on your time with the company: Months employed 3 4 5 6 Sick days per year 5 8 11 14 Hospitalization days per year 15 30 45 60 To qualify for paid sick leave, you must be certified by a doctor to be unfit for work and contact your employer within 48 hours of your absence. Cosmetic procedures do not count for taking hospitalization days. During sick leave, you are entitled to full pay. You may also be eligible for Singapore’s social security to help reduce your medical costs. Can you take unpaid leave in Singapore? With the exception of unpaid infant care leave, there is no statutory entitlement to unpaid leave. Individual companies generally draft their own standard policies, so it’s good to check with your employer to see what their company policy is. Parents of Singaporean citizens under the age of 2 are permitted 12 days of unpaid infant care leave per year, regardless of the number of children. They must have worked for the company for at least three months before taking the days off.

Protection from workplace discrimination At the time of writing (February 2024), Singapore has no binding legislation that prohibits and tackles workplace discrimination. Instead, the Tripartite Alliance on Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) promotes fair and responsible hiring by setting non-binding guidelines. For example, the Fair Consideration Framework (FCF) aims to prevent discriminatory hiring practices based on age, sex, nationality, race, and religion. This is all set to change, however. Singapore is looking to pass its first-ever Workplace Fairness Legislation in the second half of 2024. This will create a more concrete path for filing complaints and claims to the Employment Claims Tribunal (ECT). Sadly, the proposed legislation on workplace discrimination still has gaps. For example, measures against LGBTQ+ discrimination will not be included. Photo: sturti/Getty Images You can report discriminatory hiring practices, workplace harassment, or job complaints directly to your company’s HR department or the TAFEP. Companies caught violating the non-binding guidelines could face temporary suspension for issuing foreigners’ work passes.

Can you join a union in Singapore? The 1940 Trade Unions Act protects the right to join and establish a trade union in Singapore. With the exception of public servants, hospital personnel, port workers, and airline employees, workers have the right to strike and take industrial action as long as the majority votes in favor. The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) is the country’s sole trade union center. It represents about 80 unions, affiliated associations, and related organizations, and has a membership of over one million workers (2021). NTUC membership costs S$117 per year and offers additional benefits, such as rebates and wage negotiations. Together with the NTUC and the Singapore National Employers Federation, the government has formed the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP). This partnership promotes fair, responsible, and progressive work practices. One outcome of this collaboration is the aforementioned Progressive Wage Model. TAFEP also provides tools, resource materials, and assistance to employers who want to improve their workplaces, and helps employees who experience workplace discrimination or harassment. It should be acknowledged, however, that some international watchdogs question the effectiveness of Singapore’s unions. For example, the Global Rights Index notes that: Trade unions require prior authorization before being established

Existing unions must undertake mandatory arbitration, conciliation, and mediation before any action is permitted

The right to collective bargaining is recognized by law but strictly regulated

Workers and unions involved in non-authorized strikes face excessive civil or penal sanctions Due to various Public Order Acts, Societies Acts, and Criminal Procedure Codes that heavily regulate worker strikes, industrial action is very rare in Singapore. The country also lacks legislation that prohibits retaliation against strikers.

Health and safety at the workplace The Workplace Safety and Health Act (WSHA) and Work Injury Compensation Act (WICA) legislate the country’s workplace health and safety laws. These acts cover employees’ physical and mental well-being, provide compensation for workplace injuries, and hold employees responsible for workplace safety. Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images Companies may face fines of S$2,000 per safety lapse. Authorities can impose a maximum fine of S$50,000 in more severe cases. While workplace safety breaches are extremely rare in Singapore, most occur in high-risk environments like construction sites. In 2023, there were only 36 workplace fatalities, a 21.7% drop from the previous year. To promote improvements to health and safety at work, the StartSAFE program monitors and assesses small to medium-sized businesses to meet WSHA demands. You can check a company’s safety profile using the government’s online tool. Likewise, if you have a health and safety concern at work, you can contact your union or report the issue directly through the MOM.

Training and development in Singapore Employees are not legally required to arrange training or development. However, the Ministry of Manpower actively encourages companies to provide their employees with opportunities for education and training for career advancement. There are also several subsidies and projects to cover the costs of work-related training for both employers and employees. One such project is SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), which offers work-study programs for new graduates and enterprise credit for small businesses.

Terminating an employment relationship Dismissal An employer can terminate a contract by giving a prior written notice. Under Singapore labor law, they are not legally obligated to provide a reason for dismissal. The job contract typically outlines the company’s notice period. However, if it doesn’t specify a time frame, the law mandates a set notice period depending on your length of service: Length of service Less than 26 weeks 26 weeks to 2 years 2–5 years 5 years or more Notice period required 1 day 1 week 2 weeks 4 weeks An employer does not have to give prior notice if: You are guilty of misconduct

You breached the employment contract

They offer you compensation in lieu of a termination period (i.e., notice pay or a severance package) For more information on job terminations (for example, what happens to unused annual leave), you can visit the MOM website. Photo: RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images Workers in Singapore do not have a statutory right to severance pay. The company is entirely free to set its own terms; this will be mentioned in your job contract. If you feel you have been wrongfully dismissed, you can submit a claim with the TADM or file an appeal with the MOM. You must do this within a month of your termination. Examples of wrongful dismissals include: Discriminatory grounds (e.g., age, race, gender, religion, and disability)

Grounds to deprive an employee of benefits (e.g., maternity leave)

Retaliatory grounds, such as following mediation requests against the employer Leaving a job voluntarily You can resign from a job in Singapore at any time, subject to the notice period outlined in your employment contract. If the contract doesn’t specify a time frame, the required notice period depends on your length of service: Length of service Less than 26 weeks 26 weeks to 2 years 2–5 years 5 years or more Mandated notice period 1 day 1 week 2 weeks 4 weeks An employer cannot reject your resignation. You may use unused annual leave to offset the notice period or pay your employer compensation. The notice can also be waived if both you and your employer agree. You must submit your resignation in writing. It’s also recommended that you ask your employer to sign the termination letter to acknowledge receipt. This can help prevent any potential issues later on. Redundancy The MOM and the Tripartite Advisory strongly discourage termination due to redundancy. However, it’s not prohibited. Employers must give prior written notice, corresponding to the period outlined in the job contract (see above). They’re also required to offer redundancy pay (or retrenchment benefits) to long-term employees with at least two years of service. While Singapore labor law doesn’t specify the amount of the compensation, it’s usually between two weeks and a month’s salary per year of service. It’s not mandatory to provide a severance package for workers with less than two years of service. However, the MOM recommends they also receive an ex-gratia payment as a sign of goodwill. Photo: Koh Sze Kiat/Gettty Images If the retrenched employee is over the minimum retirement age (63), they may be eligible to receive an Employment Assistance Payment (EAP). This is a one-off payment equivalent to 3.5 months’ salary, subject to a minimum of S$6,250 and a maximum of S$14,750. Retirement The minimum retirement age in Singapore is 63. You cannot legally be asked to retire before this age if you are a citizen or permanent resident or began working for your employer before turning 55. The Retirement and Re-employment Act (RRA) requires companies to offer re-employment opportunities to eligible employees aged 63–68. Singapore labor law does not mandate a compulsory retirement age, so people can continue working as long as they want. Eligibility requirements for re-employment include: You’re a Singapore citizen or permanent resident who is medically fit to continue working

You’ve worked at least 2 years for your employer before turning 63

Your work performance is satisfactory If you qualify for re-employment but your employer is unable to offer you a position, they can: Transfer the re-employment obligation to another employer (you’re allowed to refuse this option)

Offer you a one-off Employment Assistance Payment Coincidentally, Singapore’s CPF public pension becomes available when the holder turns 65. This isn’t linked to the retirement age. You can start receiving monthly retirement payouts from the age of 65, even if you continue working. Finance Retirement in Singapore: what you need to know Read more

Company mergers and insolvencies in Singapore When your company merges or is acquired, you have the right to be automatically transferred and continue as employees of the new entity. Your new role should uphold the terms of your original working contract. Foreign workers with an Employment Pass will not automatically get transferred with a company merger. As a result, you’ll need to apply for a new Employment Pass or write to the MOM for a transfer. However, this is never guaranteed, as some companies are legally required to post new job positions locally. Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images If your company goes bankrupt (i.e., insolvency), you are not entitled to any guaranteed compensation. However, the Companies Act does place outstanding salary claims as second on the priority list of creditors. This specifies that – if possible – an employee should receive up to five months’ salary for a sum of up to S$12,500.

Temporary, part-time, agency, and informal workers Labor law in Singapore makes no distinction between temporary and contracted workers. As such, temporary and agency workers have the same basic employment rights as regular full-time workers. If you work less than 35 hours a week, you are considered a part-time worker, and you are entitled to different overtime terms. Temporary and agency employees generally hold fixed-term jobs with different contracts. The maximum contract length for temporary work is usually one year.

Making a complaint as a worker in Singapore If you have a problem at work, you can file a complaint with your employer. Most organizations have an HR department or equivalent grievance handling procedure that can solve any workplace issues. If the matter cannot be resolved, you could escalate it to higher up and report it to upper management. In that case, you should always consult your union for advice. For specific issues related to violations of Singapore labor law, you can submit complaints to: Your union representative

The MOM

TAFEP Depending on its severity, your grievance may be dealt with through arbitration, mediation, or the courts. Specific complaints related to migrant workers or workplaces can be filed with the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC). These will prosecute rogue employers in Singapore found to be breaking the country’s labor laws through the MOM.