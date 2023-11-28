Best expat health insurance in New Zealand 2026
Moving abroad comes with unique healthcare challenges. We've compared the top international health insurance providers so you can find the right coverage — at the right price.
Cigna Global
Expat health insurance
- From
- $100/mo
- Coverage
- Worldwide
- Plans
- 3 plans
- Support
- 24/7 multilingual
- Full newborn & pediatric coverage
- Multi-child premium discounts
- Premium maternity & dental care
No commitment required · *T&Cs apply
April International
Expat health insurance
- From
- $80/mo
- Coverage
- Worldwide cover
- Plans
- 4 plans
- Support
- 24/7 support
- Easy digital claims
- Preventative care included
- Lowest rates for digital nomads
No commitment required
Our picks are based on independent research and may include our paid partners. .
Compare all providers
Click any row to expand full details. Use filters to narrow your comparison.
|Provider
|Monthly Premium
|Annual Deductibles
|Co-payments
|Plans Available
|Country Coverage
|Repatriation
|Plans Included
|Optional Add-ons
|Customer Service
|Preventative Care
|Making a Claim
Allianz CareGet a quote
|From $100/mo
|It varies depending on region/plan
|It varies depending on region/plan
|Care, Flexicare, Specialised Plans (region specific)
|Worldwide (U.S. add-on)
|Available on all plans
|In-patient treatment, Day-care treatment, Hospital accommodation, Intensive care, Surgical fee, Maternity
|Dental plan
|24/7 multilingual
|Available
|App reimbursement
Cigna GlobalGet a quote
|From $100/mo
|$0 – $10,000
|0-30% cost share
|Silver, Gold, Platinum
|Worldwide (U.S. add-on available)
|Add-on available
|Cancer treatment, mental health, inpatient care
|Vision, dental, evacuation, maternity
|24/7 multilingual
|Included
|Usually direct billing, sometimes reimbursement
April InternationalGet a quote
|From $80/mo
|From $0–$5,000
|0–30% options
|4 flexible plans
|Worldwide cover
|Included
|4 core plans
|Custom add-ons
|24/7 support
|Included
|Easy digital claims
Prices and coverage details are indicative. Verify with the provider before purchasing.
- Monthly Premium
- From $100/mo
- Annual Deductibles
- It varies depending on region/plan
- Co-payments
- It varies depending on region/plan
- Plans Available
- Care, Flexicare, Specialised Plans (region specific)
- Country Coverage
- Worldwide (U.S. add-on)
- Repatriation
- Available on all plans
- Plans Included
- In-patient treatment, Day-care treatment, Hospital accommodation, Intensive care, Surgical fee, Maternity
- Optional Add-ons
- Dental plan
- Customer Service
- 24/7 multilingual
- Preventative Care
- Available
- Making a Claim
- App reimbursement
- Monthly Premium
- From $100/mo
- Annual Deductibles
- $0 – $10,000
- Co-payments
- 0-30% cost share
- Plans Available
- Silver, Gold, Platinum
- Country Coverage
- Worldwide (U.S. add-on available)
- Repatriation
- Add-on available
- Plans Included
- Cancer treatment, mental health, inpatient care
- Optional Add-ons
- Vision, dental, evacuation, maternity
- Customer Service
- 24/7 multilingual
- Preventative Care
- Included
- Making a Claim
- Usually direct billing, sometimes reimbursement
- Monthly Premium
- From $80/mo
- Annual Deductibles
- From $0–$5,000
- Co-payments
- 0–30% options
- Plans Available
- 4 flexible plans
- Country Coverage
- Worldwide cover
- Repatriation
- Included
- Plans Included
- 4 core plans
- Optional Add-ons
- Custom add-ons
- Customer Service
- 24/7 support
- Preventative Care
- Included
- Making a Claim
- Easy digital claims
Prices and coverage details are indicative. Verify with the provider before purchasing.
How to choose expat health insurance in New Zealand
Choosing international health insurance requires balancing cost, coverage geography, and the local healthcare landscape. Here are the key factors to consider when comparing plans for New Zealand:
Coverage area
Make sure the plan covers New Zealand and any other regions you travel to. USA coverage typically raises premiums significantly.
Deductible vs premium
A higher annual deductible lowers your monthly premium — useful if you're generally healthy.
Direct billing
Some insurers pay hospitals directly; others require you to pay upfront and claim reimbursement.
Family plans
If moving with dependents, compare family premiums and whether maternity is included or an add-on.
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