The Dutch Citizen Service Number: what is a Burgerservicenummer? The Burgerservicenummer or Dutch Citizen Service Number (BSN) is your official national identification in the Netherlands. It replaced the old social security number (sofinummer) back in 2007. The Dutch BSN was introduced to improve the efficiency of government administration and optimize public service delivery to citizens. Whereas the sofinummer was the responsibility of the Dutch tax authority (Belastingdienst), the Dutch BSN is administered by the Ministry of the Interior (BZK) and issued through local municipalities. The unique eight- or nine-digit number can be found on Dutch passports, national ID cards, and driving licenses – both in number and in QR code formats. The BZK, Dutch Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Hague, Holland The Burgerservicenummer functions as a social security number, a national identification number, and a tax number in the Netherlands. It efficiently ties all your public, official, and financial affairs to the same number. Even if you leave the country, your BSN remains yours for life – so you can later return, or claim benefits from abroad. Once a person dies, their unique BSN is retired. Obtaining a BSN effectively registers you onto the Dutch Personal National Register (BRP). It is necessary for any interactions with the Dutch government or public services, including paying Dutch taxes, receiving Dutch social security, and healthcare in the Netherlands. What information does the BRP keep about me? The Basisregistratie Personen (Dutch Personal National Register) or BRP holds basic information about you, tied to your BSN: Full name

Gender

Parents’ names and genders, and their BSNs if applicable

Nationality and immigration status

Identity documents

The address of your place of residence

Basic information about your spouse or legal partner

Basic information about your children, or, if you’re a child, your legal guardians

Your right to vote

And, ultimately, your death

Useful resources The English version of the Dutch government website, which provides information about the BRP and your BSN

The Rijksoverheid, the official website of the Dutch government (in Dutch)

IN Amsterdam, a helpful service provided by the city of Amsterdam for newcomers