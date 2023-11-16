Italian University to GPA Calculator
Convert your Italian university grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Whether you're applying to a US graduate programme, an expat or digital nomad whose employer needs a GPA equivalent for your Italian degree, or a job seeker putting your academic credentials on a US-format CV, enter your courses below.
Cumulative GPA
Enter at least one grade below to see your GPA.
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Italian University Grades: US GPA Equivalency
Common Italian Uni grade to US GPA equivalents:
|Italian Grade
|Description
|US Letter
|GPA
|30L
|30 e lode (con lode)
|A+
|4.0
|30
|Trenta
|A
|4.0
|29
|A-
|3.7
|28
|B+
|3.3
|27
|B+
|3.3
|26
|B-
|2.7
|25
|C+
|2.3
|24
|C
|2.0
|23
|C-
|1.7
|22
|D
|1.0
|21
|D
|1.0
|20
|D
|1.0
|19
|D
|1.0
|18
|D
|1.0
|<18
|Non superato
|F
|0.0
Grade equivalencies are based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro Italy grading system documentation. Secondary school grades use the 0–10 Maturità scale; university grades use the 18–30 con lode scale standard across Italian public universities. Equivalencies may vary by institution.
Disclaimer: This calculator is intended for informational purposes only. Grade conversion methodologies vary between universities, credential evaluation services, and employers. The results shown are based on commonly accepted equivalency standards and may not reflect the official conversion used by your target institution. We strongly recommend confirming grade conversions directly with the university, college, or employer you are applying to, or using an accredited credential evaluation service such as WES or ECE.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I use this calculator?
Enter each exam or course name, select the University level, then choose your grade (18–30, or 30L for 30 con lode) from the dropdown. Add ECTS credits for a weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent updates automatically.
How is the GPA calculated?
Italian university grades (18–30 con lode scale) are mapped to US GPA points using GPACalculator.net and Scholaro guidance. With credits entered, we calculate a credit-weighted average; without credits, all exams count equally.
What does 30 con lode (30L) mean?
30 con lode (or "30 e lode") is awarded for exceptional performance beyond a standard 30. It is the highest possible Italian university grade and is equivalent to an A+ (4.0 GPA) in the US system. It is relatively rare and highly regarded.
Who uses this tool?
Italian graduates applying to US postgraduate programmes; expats and digital nomads in the US who need to present their Italian university degree to an employer; job seekers converting their Italian grades for a US-format resume; and parents wanting to understand their child's academic results in an American context.
What is a good GPA for US graduate admission?
Most US graduate programmes require a minimum 3.0 GPA. An Italian grade of 27+ typically converts to 3.3 or higher — well above the minimum. Grades of 29–30L (A–A+) convert to 3.7–4.0, which is competitive for top programmes.
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