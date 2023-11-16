How do I use this calculator? Enter each exam or course name, select the University level, then choose your grade (18–30, or 30L for 30 con lode) from the dropdown. Add ECTS credits for a weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent updates automatically.

How is the GPA calculated? Italian university grades (18–30 con lode scale) are mapped to US GPA points using GPACalculator.net and Scholaro guidance. With credits entered, we calculate a credit-weighted average; without credits, all exams count equally.

What does 30 con lode (30L) mean? 30 con lode (or "30 e lode") is awarded for exceptional performance beyond a standard 30. It is the highest possible Italian university grade and is equivalent to an A+ (4.0 GPA) in the US system. It is relatively rare and highly regarded.

Who uses this tool? Italian graduates applying to US postgraduate programmes; expats and digital nomads in the US who need to present their Italian university degree to an employer; job seekers converting their Italian grades for a US-format resume; and parents wanting to understand their child's academic results in an American context.