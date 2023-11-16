How do I use this calculator? Enter each subject name, select the Secondary (Maturità) level, then choose your grade (6–10, or <6) from the dropdown. Optionally add credits for a weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent is shown automatically.

How is the GPA calculated? Italian Maturità grades (0–10 scale) are mapped to US GPA points based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro guidance. If credits are entered for all subjects, we calculate a weighted average; otherwise all subjects count equally.

Are these conversions official? Conversions are based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro Italy documentation, which are commonly referenced by US admissions offices. Individual institutions may use their own evaluation criteria — always confirm with your target university or use a credential evaluation service such as WES.

Who uses this tool? Italian students applying to US universities; parents helping their children understand their Italian secondary grades in an American context; expats and digital nomads in the US who need to present their academic record; and job seekers who need a GPA equivalent for a US employer.