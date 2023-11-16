Italian Maturità to GPA Calculator
Convert your Italian secondary school (Maturità) grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Useful for US university applications, credential evaluations, and parents wanting to understand how their child's Italian grades translate to American standards. Enter your subjects below.
Cumulative GPA
Enter at least one grade below to see your GPA.
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Italian Secondary School Grades: US Equivalency
Common Italian Maturità grade to US GPA equivalents:
|Italian Grade
|Description
|US Letter
|GPA
|10
|Eccellente
|A+
|4.0
|9
|Ottimo
|A+
|4.0
|8
|Buono
|A-
|3.7
|7
|Discreto
|B
|3.0
|6
|Sufficiente
|C
|2.0
|<6
|Insufficiente
|F
|0.0
Grade equivalencies are based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro Italy grading system documentation. Secondary school grades use the 0–10 Maturità scale; university grades use the 18–30 con lode scale standard across Italian public universities. Equivalencies may vary by institution.
Disclaimer: This calculator is intended for informational purposes only. Grade conversion methodologies vary between universities, credential evaluation services, and employers. The results shown are based on commonly accepted equivalency standards and may not reflect the official conversion used by your target institution. We strongly recommend confirming grade conversions directly with the university, college, or employer you are applying to, or using an accredited credential evaluation service such as WES or ECE.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I use this calculator?
Enter each subject name, select the Secondary (Maturità) level, then choose your grade (6–10, or <6) from the dropdown. Optionally add credits for a weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent is shown automatically.
How is the GPA calculated?
Italian Maturità grades (0–10 scale) are mapped to US GPA points based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro guidance. If credits are entered for all subjects, we calculate a weighted average; otherwise all subjects count equally.
Are these conversions official?
Conversions are based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro Italy documentation, which are commonly referenced by US admissions offices. Individual institutions may use their own evaluation criteria — always confirm with your target university or use a credential evaluation service such as WES.
Who uses this tool?
Italian students applying to US universities; parents helping their children understand their Italian secondary grades in an American context; expats and digital nomads in the US who need to present their academic record; and job seekers who need a GPA equivalent for a US employer.
What is a good GPA?
A grade of 10 (Eccellente) or 9 (Ottimo) converts to a 4.0 GPA — the US maximum. A grade of 8 (Buono) converts to 3.7. Most US universities expect a 3.0+ GPA (equivalent to an Italian grade of 7+) for admission.
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