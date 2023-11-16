How do I use this calculator? Enter each module or course name, confirm the University level, then select your German grade (1.0–5.0) from the dropdown. Optionally add credit hours (ECTS or SWS) for a weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent is shown automatically.

How is the GPA calculated? We use the Modified Bavarian Formula, the standard approach recommended by the DAAD and applied by most US graduate schools. Your German grade is converted to a US GPA point value, then averaged (or credit-weighted if credits are entered).

What is the Modified Bavarian Formula? The Modified Bavarian Formula converts German grades (1.0–5.0, inverted scale) to the US 4.0 scale using the formula: GPA = 4 − (3 × (German grade − 1) / 3). It produces a more granular result than broad-band conversions and is accepted by most US universities for German transcript evaluation.

Who uses this tool? German students and graduates applying to US postgraduate programmes; expats and digital nomads in the US presenting their German university degree to an employer or licensing body; job seekers who need a GPA equivalent on a US resume; and parents of international students wanting to interpret German grades in an American context.