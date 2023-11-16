German University to GPA Calculator
Convert your German university grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale using the Modified Bavarian Formula — the standard methodology used by US graduate admissions offices. Useful for US graduate school applications, US employer credential checks, or expats and digital nomads presenting their German degree in the US. Enter your courses below.
Cumulative GPA
Enter at least one grade below to see your GPA.
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German University Grades: US GPA Equivalency
Common German Uni grade to US GPA equivalents:
|German Grade
|Description
|US Letter
|GPA
|1.0
|Sehr gut
|A+
|4.0
|1.3
|Sehr gut
|A
|4.0
|1.7
|Gut
|A-
|3.7
|2.0
|Gut
|B+
|3.3
|2.3
|Gut
|B+
|3.3
|2.7
|Befriedigend
|B
|3.0
|3.0
|Befriedigend
|B-
|2.7
|3.3
|Befriedigend
|C+
|2.3
|3.7
|Ausreichend
|C
|2.0
|4.0
|Ausreichend
|D
|1.0
|5.0
|Nicht bestanden
|F
|0.0
University grade conversions follow the Modified Bavarian Formula recommended by the DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service) and applied by most US graduate schools. Abitur conversions follow the KMK point scale and Fulbright Germany equivalency guidelines.
Disclaimer: This calculator is intended for informational purposes only. Grade conversion methodologies vary between universities, credential evaluation services, and employers. The results shown are based on commonly accepted equivalency standards and may not reflect the official conversion used by your target institution. We strongly recommend confirming grade conversions directly with the university, college, or employer you are applying to, or using an accredited credential evaluation service such as WES or ECE.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I use this calculator?
Enter each module or course name, confirm the University level, then select your German grade (1.0–5.0) from the dropdown. Optionally add credit hours (ECTS or SWS) for a weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent is shown automatically.
How is the GPA calculated?
We use the Modified Bavarian Formula, the standard approach recommended by the DAAD and applied by most US graduate schools. Your German grade is converted to a US GPA point value, then averaged (or credit-weighted if credits are entered).
What is the Modified Bavarian Formula?
The Modified Bavarian Formula converts German grades (1.0–5.0, inverted scale) to the US 4.0 scale using the formula: GPA = 4 − (3 × (German grade − 1) / 3). It produces a more granular result than broad-band conversions and is accepted by most US universities for German transcript evaluation.
Who uses this tool?
German students and graduates applying to US postgraduate programmes; expats and digital nomads in the US presenting their German university degree to an employer or licensing body; job seekers who need a GPA equivalent on a US resume; and parents of international students wanting to interpret German grades in an American context.
What is a good GPA for US graduate admission?
Most US graduate programmes require a 3.0+ GPA. A German grade of 1.7 (Gut) or better typically converts to 3.7+ under the Modified Bavarian Formula, which is highly competitive. A grade of 2.3–2.7 converts to roughly 3.0–3.3.
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