German Abitur to GPA Calculator
Convert your German Abitur point scores to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Whether you're applying directly to a US university from the Gymnasium, or a parent wanting to understand how your child's Abitur results translate to American standards, enter your subjects below.
Cumulative GPA
Enter at least one grade below to see your GPA.
- —
- US · GPA—
Entries are saved in this browser only — use Reset to clear them.
German Abitur Points: US GPA Equivalency
Common German Abitur grade to US GPA equivalents:
|German Grade
|Description
|US Letter
|GPA
|15
|Sehr gut (1.0)
|A+
|4.0
|14
|Sehr gut (1.0)
|A+
|4.0
|13
|Sehr gut (1.3)
|A
|4.0
|12
|Sehr gut (1.7)
|A-
|3.7
|11
|Gut (2.0)
|B+
|3.3
|10
|Gut (2.3)
|B+
|3.3
|9
|Gut (2.7)
|B
|3.0
|8
|Befriedigend (3.0)
|B-
|2.7
|7
|Befriedigend (3.3)
|C+
|2.3
|6
|Befriedigend (3.7)
|C
|2.0
|5
|Ausreichend (4.0)
|C-
|1.7
|4
|Ausreichend
|D
|1.0
|3
|Mangelhaft (5.0)
|D
|1.0
|2
|Mangelhaft (5.0)
|F
|0.0
|1
|Ungenügend (6.0)
|F
|0.0
|0
|Ungenügend (6.0)
|F
|0.0
University grade conversions follow the Modified Bavarian Formula recommended by the DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service) and applied by most US graduate schools. Abitur conversions follow the KMK point scale and Fulbright Germany equivalency guidelines.
Disclaimer: This calculator is intended for informational purposes only. Grade conversion methodologies vary between universities, credential evaluation services, and employers. The results shown are based on commonly accepted equivalency standards and may not reflect the official conversion used by your target institution. We strongly recommend confirming grade conversions directly with the university, college, or employer you are applying to, or using an accredited credential evaluation service such as WES or ECE.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I use this calculator?
Enter each subject name, select the Abitur level, then choose your point score (0–15) from the dropdown. Optionally enter course weighting for a weighted GPA. Your cumulative US GPA is shown automatically.
How is the GPA calculated?
Abitur point scores (0–15) are first mapped to their equivalent German grade (1.0–5.0 scale), then converted to US GPA points following the KMK standard and Fulbright Germany guidelines. Credits can be entered for a weighted average.
Are these conversions official?
Conversions follow the KMK (Kultusministerkonferenz) point scale and Fulbright Germany equivalency guidelines. US universities may use their own evaluation criteria — always confirm with the admissions office of your target institution.
Who uses this tool?
German Gymnasium students applying to US universities directly after the Abitur; parents wanting to understand their child's Abitur results in a US context; expats in the US presenting their secondary qualifications to employers; and students who completed the Abitur abroad and need a GPA for US applications.
What is a good GPA?
On the 4.0 scale, 3.7+ (15–12 Abitur points, Sehr gut) is excellent. 3.0–3.69 (11–9 points, Gut range) is strong. US universities typically expect 3.0+ from international applicants, with competitive schools wanting 3.5+.
More calculators