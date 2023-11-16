How do I use this calculator? Enter each subject name, select the Abitur level, then choose your point score (0–15) from the dropdown. Optionally enter course weighting for a weighted GPA. Your cumulative US GPA is shown automatically.

How is the GPA calculated? Abitur point scores (0–15) are first mapped to their equivalent German grade (1.0–5.0 scale), then converted to US GPA points following the KMK standard and Fulbright Germany guidelines. Credits can be entered for a weighted average.

Are these conversions official? Conversions follow the KMK (Kultusministerkonferenz) point scale and Fulbright Germany equivalency guidelines. US universities may use their own evaluation criteria — always confirm with the admissions office of your target institution.

Who uses this tool? German Gymnasium students applying to US universities directly after the Abitur; parents wanting to understand their child's Abitur results in a US context; expats in the US presenting their secondary qualifications to employers; and students who completed the Abitur abroad and need a GPA for US applications.