Canadian University to GPA Calculator
Convert your Canadian university grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Useful for US graduate school applications, professional credential evaluations, or listing your GPA on a US job application. Enter your courses below.
Cumulative GPA
Enter at least one grade below to see your GPA.
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Canadian University Grades: US GPA Equivalency
Common Canadian Uni grade to US GPA equivalents:
|Canadian Grade
|US Letter
|GPA
|A+
|A+
|4.0
|A
|A
|4.0
|A-
|A-
|3.7
|B+
|B+
|3.3
|B
|B
|3.0
|B-
|B-
|2.7
|C+
|C+
|2.3
|C
|C
|2.0
|C-
|C-
|1.7
|D+
|D+
|1.3
|D
|D
|1.0
|F
|F
|0.0
Grade equivalencies are based on WES Canada conversion guidelines and ARUCC standards. Percentage anchors vary slightly by province; conversions shown use the Ontario majority convention widely accepted by US admissions offices.
Disclaimer: This calculator is intended for informational purposes only. Grade conversion methodologies vary between universities, credential evaluation services, and employers. The results shown are based on commonly accepted equivalency standards and may not reflect the official conversion used by your target institution. We strongly recommend confirming grade conversions directly with the university, college, or employer you are applying to, or using an accredited credential evaluation service such as WES or ECE.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I use this calculator?
Enter each course name, select the University level, then choose your letter grade. Adding credits enables a credit-weighted GPA. Your cumulative US GPA updates automatically.
How is the GPA calculated?
If credits are entered for all courses, we weight each course proportionally. Otherwise, all courses count equally. Canadian university letter grades map directly to the US 4.0 scale — widely accepted by US graduate schools.
Are these conversions official?
These follow WES Canada and ARUCC standards — the benchmark for Canadian credential evaluation in the US. Some graduate schools apply their own methodology; always verify with your target programme or use a formal evaluation service.
Who uses this tool?
Canadian graduates applying to US graduate or professional programmes (MBA, law, medical); expats and digital nomads who have moved to the US and need to present their degree to a US employer; professionals seeking US licensure; and job seekers listing Canadian academic credentials on a US-format resume.
What is a good GPA for US graduate admission?
Most US graduate programmes require a minimum 3.0 GPA. Top-tier programmes typically look for 3.5+. A 4.0 (A+) is the highest score and is highly competitive for any programme.
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