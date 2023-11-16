How do I use this calculator? Enter each course name, select the University level, then choose your letter grade. Adding credits enables a credit-weighted GPA. Your cumulative US GPA updates automatically.

How is the GPA calculated? If credits are entered for all courses, we weight each course proportionally. Otherwise, all courses count equally. Canadian university letter grades map directly to the US 4.0 scale — widely accepted by US graduate schools.

Are these conversions official? These follow WES Canada and ARUCC standards — the benchmark for Canadian credential evaluation in the US. Some graduate schools apply their own methodology; always verify with your target programme or use a formal evaluation service.

Who uses this tool? Canadian graduates applying to US graduate or professional programmes (MBA, law, medical); expats and digital nomads who have moved to the US and need to present their degree to a US employer; professionals seeking US licensure; and job seekers listing Canadian academic credentials on a US-format resume.