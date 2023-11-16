How do I use this calculator? Enter each subject name, confirm the Secondary level is selected, then choose your letter grade from the dropdown. Optionally add credits for a weighted GPA. Your cumulative US GPA updates automatically.

How is the GPA calculated? If you enter credits for all subjects, we use a credit-weighted average. Without credits, all subjects are averaged equally. Canadian letter grades map directly to the US 4.0 scale — A+ is 4.0, D is 1.0, F is 0.0.

Are these conversions official? Conversions follow WES Canada guidelines and ARUCC standards — the most widely accepted references for Canadian-to-US grade evaluation. Provincial percentage anchors differ slightly, but the letter grade scale is consistent. Confirm with your target institution for official evaluation.

Who uses this tool? Canadian students applying to US colleges and universities; parents helping their children understand how Canadian grades compare to US standards; expats and digital nomads who have moved to the US and need to present their academic record to an employer; and job seekers putting Canadian grades on a US resume.