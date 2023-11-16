Canadian Secondary School to GPA Calculator
Convert your Canadian secondary school grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Helpful for US college applications, credential evaluations, and understanding how your grades compare in the American system. Enter your subjects below.
Cumulative GPA
Enter at least one grade below to see your GPA.
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Canadian Secondary School Grades: US Equivalency
Common Canadian Secondary grade to US GPA equivalents:
|Canadian Grade
|US Letter
|GPA
|A+
|A+
|4.0
|A
|A
|4.0
|A-
|A-
|3.7
|B+
|B+
|3.3
|B
|B
|3.0
|B-
|B-
|2.7
|C+
|C+
|2.3
|C
|C
|2.0
|C-
|C-
|1.7
|D+
|D+
|1.3
|D
|D
|1.0
|F
|F
|0.0
Grade equivalencies are based on WES Canada conversion guidelines and ARUCC standards. Percentage anchors vary slightly by province; conversions shown use the Ontario majority convention widely accepted by US admissions offices.
Disclaimer: This calculator is intended for informational purposes only. Grade conversion methodologies vary between universities, credential evaluation services, and employers. The results shown are based on commonly accepted equivalency standards and may not reflect the official conversion used by your target institution. We strongly recommend confirming grade conversions directly with the university, college, or employer you are applying to, or using an accredited credential evaluation service such as WES or ECE.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I use this calculator?
Enter each subject name, confirm the Secondary level is selected, then choose your letter grade from the dropdown. Optionally add credits for a weighted GPA. Your cumulative US GPA updates automatically.
How is the GPA calculated?
If you enter credits for all subjects, we use a credit-weighted average. Without credits, all subjects are averaged equally. Canadian letter grades map directly to the US 4.0 scale — A+ is 4.0, D is 1.0, F is 0.0.
Are these conversions official?
Conversions follow WES Canada guidelines and ARUCC standards — the most widely accepted references for Canadian-to-US grade evaluation. Provincial percentage anchors differ slightly, but the letter grade scale is consistent. Confirm with your target institution for official evaluation.
Who uses this tool?
Canadian students applying to US colleges and universities; parents helping their children understand how Canadian grades compare to US standards; expats and digital nomads who have moved to the US and need to present their academic record to an employer; and job seekers putting Canadian grades on a US resume.
What is a good GPA?
On the 4.0 scale, 3.7+ is excellent, 3.0–3.69 is strong, and 2.0–2.99 is satisfactory. US colleges typically expect a 3.0+ from transfer applicants; competitive schools often want 3.5+.
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