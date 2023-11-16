Canadian College / CEGEP to GPA Calculator
Convert your Canadian college or CEGEP grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Whether you're applying to a US university, transferring credits, or presenting your qualifications to a US employer, enter your courses below.
Cumulative GPA
Enter at least one grade below to see your GPA.
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- US · GPA—
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Canadian College / CEGEP Grades: US Equivalency
Common Canadian College grade to US GPA equivalents:
|Canadian Grade
|US Letter
|GPA
|A+
|A+
|4.0
|A
|A
|4.0
|A-
|A-
|3.7
|B+
|B+
|3.3
|B
|B
|3.0
|B-
|B-
|2.7
|C+
|C+
|2.3
|C
|C
|2.0
|C-
|C-
|1.7
|D+
|D+
|1.3
|D
|D
|1.0
|F
|F
|0.0
Grade equivalencies are based on WES Canada conversion guidelines and ARUCC standards. Percentage anchors vary slightly by province; conversions shown use the Ontario majority convention widely accepted by US admissions offices.
Disclaimer: This calculator is intended for informational purposes only. Grade conversion methodologies vary between universities, credential evaluation services, and employers. The results shown are based on commonly accepted equivalency standards and may not reflect the official conversion used by your target institution. We strongly recommend confirming grade conversions directly with the university, college, or employer you are applying to, or using an accredited credential evaluation service such as WES or ECE.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I use this calculator?
Enter each course name, select College/CEGEP as the level, then pick your letter grade. Add credits per course if you want a weighted GPA. Your cumulative US GPA is shown automatically.
How is the GPA calculated?
With credits entered for all courses, we calculate a credit-weighted average. Without credits, all courses are weighted equally. Canadian college letter grades map directly to the US 4.0 scale.
Are these conversions official?
Conversions follow WES Canada and ARUCC standards. CEGEP and college grading conventions are broadly consistent across provinces for letter grades. Credential evaluation services such as WES may apply their own methodology — always confirm with your institution.
Who uses this tool?
Canadian college and CEGEP graduates applying to US universities; students seeking US transfer credits; expats and digital nomads in the US presenting their academic credentials to employers; and job seekers who need a GPA equivalent on a US-format resume.
What is a good GPA?
A 3.0 (B) is generally the minimum for US university admission. Competitive programmes expect 3.5+. A 4.0 (A+) is the highest attainable score on the US scale.
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