How do I use this calculator? Enter each course name, select College/CEGEP as the level, then pick your letter grade. Add credits per course if you want a weighted GPA. Your cumulative US GPA is shown automatically.

How is the GPA calculated? With credits entered for all courses, we calculate a credit-weighted average. Without credits, all courses are weighted equally. Canadian college letter grades map directly to the US 4.0 scale.

Are these conversions official? Conversions follow WES Canada and ARUCC standards. CEGEP and college grading conventions are broadly consistent across provinces for letter grades. Credential evaluation services such as WES may apply their own methodology — always confirm with your institution.

Who uses this tool? Canadian college and CEGEP graduates applying to US universities; students seeking US transfer credits; expats and digital nomads in the US presenting their academic credentials to employers; and job seekers who need a GPA equivalent on a US-format resume.