Switzerland adopts same sanctions as EU against Russia: president

Traditionally neutral Switzerland will adopt all the sanctions already imposed by the EU on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including against President Vladimir Putin, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said Monday.

“This is a big step for Switzerland,” Cassis told a press conference, after the neutral Alpine nation had for days hesitated over whether to join the international move to sanction Moscow over the attack on its neighbour.

As the European Union last week slapped Russia with biting sanctions after it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bern initially said only that it would ensure that those penalties could not be circumvented via Switzerland.

But following a government meeting Monday, Switzerland announced it was now fully onboard with the sanctions.

“Switzerland will implement the sanctions in coordination with the EU,” the government said in a statement, adding that these were “primarily goods and financial sanctions.”

But they also included the freezing of the assets of persons and companies.

Finance Minister Ueli Maurer told reporters that the holdings of those figuring on Brussels’ blacklist, including Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, had been “frozen with immediate effect.”

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter meanwhile listed five oligarchs close to the Russian president and who had strong ties to Switzerland, had with immediate effect been banned from entering the country.

Switzerland had come under increasing pressure to get in line with the EU and US sanctions against Russia, with nearly all political parties backing the move.

And on Saturday, as many as 20,000 demonstrators marched in Switzerland in solidarity with Ukraine, with many loudly calling on Bern to impose sanctions.