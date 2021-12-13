Swiss court clears US extradition of Russian businessman

A Swiss federal court has approved the extradition to the United States of a Russian businessman and Kremlin insider suspected of insider trading, dismissing his argument he was being politically targeted.

In a judgment dated November 16 but sent to AFP on Monday, the Federal Criminal Court rejected the appeal by Vladislav Klyushin.

According to Russian opposition media reports, Klyushin is very close to senior Kremlin official Alexey Gromov.

Klyushin had argued in court that he was being prosecuted for “political reasons”, hoping to benefit from the fact that the Swiss do not permit extradition for political offences.

Rejecting his argument, the court ruling made it clear that it had no doubts about the independence of the US justice system.

According to the Swiss justice ministry, the US has accused Klyushin of insider trading to the tune of tens of millions of dollars, alongside several accomplices.

He was arrested in the Swiss canton of Valais in March.

Klyushin reportedly heads several companies, including the M13 group which specialises in IT solutions for media monitoring and cyber-security consulting.

The “Katyusha” media-monitoring system the group developed has been used by the Russian presidency since 2016 and several other ministries.

The Swiss justice ministry said it had received an extradition request from Russia on April 7, and one from Washington on April 19, but rejected Russia’s request.