Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide

– 3,345 dead –

Across the world, 3,345 people have died from the virus. There have been 97,510 infections in 85 countries and territories, according to AFP’s latest toll based on official sources at 1700 GMT Thursday.

The main countries affected: mainland China (80,409 cases, 3,012 deaths), South Korea (6,088 cases, 35 deaths), Italy (3,858 cases, 148 deaths), Iran, (3,513 cases, 107 deaths). Britain and Switzerland record their first deaths.

– WHO critical –

The World Health Organization says that a number of countries are not taking all the steps needed to fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

A “long list” of countries are not showing “the level of political commitment” needed to “match the level of the threat we all face,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says.

– Air traffic hit –

The airline industry could lose up to $113 billion in revenue this year, an industry body warns.

British regional airline Flybe crashes into bankruptcy after the virus proves to be the final nail in the coffin for the biggest operator of UK domestic flights.

German giant Lufthansa suspends all its services to Israel and Portugal’s TAP scraps nearly 1,000 flights.

– Shutting down –

Russia cancels its main business showcase, the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, in June.

Italy, where 41 people have died of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, announces its sporting events will be held behind closed doors until April 3 — the Six Nations rugby match against England which was due to be played on March 14 in Rome is postponed.

Morocco says its football matches will also be shut to spectators.

Saudi Arabia suspends the “umrah” year-round pilgrimage that attracts annually millions of people to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

The church built on the Bethlehem site revered as the birthplace of Jesus will temporarily close after a suspected coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers of a major African business forum attended by business and political leaders announce that the annual event scheduled for March 9 and 10 in Ivory Coast has been postponed.

– Japan quarantine –

Japan announces it will quarantine people coming from China and South Korea for two weeks on arrival.

It also postpones the state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for this spring.

– California emergency –

California declares a state of emergency as thousands travelling aboard a cruise ship are held off the coast over fears of a new outbreak.

Eleven passengers and 10 crew members are potentially infected with the virus, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

– Millions of students out of school –

Some 290.5 million students worldwide face weeks at home as 13 countries shut schools and nine others implement localised closures, according to UNESCO ON Wednesday. On Thursday India says primary schools in the capital New Delhi will be closed to the end of the month.

