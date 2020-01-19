‘We gays don’t need special rights’
The Swiss parliament wants to extend the scope of anti-racism legislation to include the prohibition of homophobic comments. Opponents of this change have submitted a referendum. “Criminal law is not an instrument of socio-political governance,” says Michael Frauchiger. The legal amendment, approved by parliament last year, will come to a nationwide vote on February 9. As a homosexual, I am firmly committed to fighting the extension of the anti-racism article. I believe we must clearly emphasize that granting special protection to homosexuals contradicts the equal treatment of homosexual or bisexual people. This is also the view of the other founders of the committee against special rights. The members and supporters of our committee come from the Radical Party, the Christian Democratic Party, the Liberals and the Swiss People’s Party. This support proves that not all members of the LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer) community agree with the …