Swiss issue more entry bans for potential criminals

Published on December 29, 2019

Since January, the Swiss authorities have issued 118 entry bans – more than ever before.

Those affected include radical Islamists, neo-Nazis, Mafia members and spies. The Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) can impose entry bans on dangerous foreigners who endanger Switzerland’s internal or external security. Fedpol consults with the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) in this regard.

As in previous years, most of the entry bans (62 out of 118) concerned radical Islamists, according to newspaper SonntagsBlick. However, Fedpol does not elaborate on the reasons they were not allowed to enter the country. It is likely that those affected had joined terrorist organisations such as the Islamic State or were known to be hate preachers.

No entry ban can be issued against radical Islamists holding a Swiss passport though. Of the 92 jihadists who left Switzerland for Syria or other conflict zones 31 hold a Swiss passport. In extreme cases, the citizenship of a Swiss terrorist abroad can be withdrawn. However, fewer than five such procedures are currently underway.

The number of entry bans issued in 2019 has risen largely due to greater emphasis put on organised crime (12) and illicit surveillance (31). The federal government has also issued 13 entry bans against neo-Nazis.







