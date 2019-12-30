Switzerland News

Home News Swiss embassy employee in Sri Lanka granted bail

Published on December 30, 2019

A court in Sri Lanka has granted bail to a Swiss embassy staff member who had been arrested two weeks ago on charges that she stoked anti-government sentiment and fabricated evidence, local media reported.  

The local television channel Sirasa reported her release, according to the Associated Press.  

The employee, a Sri Lankan national, claimed that she had been abducted on November 25 and threatened by her captors in an alleged effort to get her to disclose “embassy-related information”.  

The incident took place a day after a senior Sri Lankan police officer arrived in Switzerland to apply for asylum. 

The Swiss government condemned the alleged attack as “unacceptable” and summoned the Sri Lankan ambassador. 

The Sri Lankan authorities have said they have evidence that contradicts the woman’s version of events. Prior to her arrest, a court blocked her from leaving the country

Upon her detention, Swiss diplomats appealed for her transfer to a hospital on health and humanitarian grounds. The Swiss foreign ministry also announced it would dispatch a Swiss diplomat, Jörg Frieden, to Colombo in a bid to break the diplomatic deadlock.  







AP/swissinfo.ch/gw


