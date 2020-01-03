Revolutionary idea to store green power for the grid
Stacking blocks of concrete with a crane to store energy and use the force of gravity to keep producing electricity when renewable sources are lacking: simple but revolutionary, the battery solution proposed by the Ticino start-up Energy Vault is attracting investors and customers from around the world. What do we do when there is no sun or wind? Energy Vault seems to have found the answer to that oft-repeated question from nuclear power and oil-industry lobbyists and all those sceptical about or opposed to renewable energies. That question seemed to pinpoint the Achilles’ heel of new energy technologies: the varying yield of electricity from sun and wind. Solar and wind power have a significant place in power strategies being adopted by an increasing number of countries seeking to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, which generate emissions of C02 and other polluting gases, or to quit nuclear power with its high risks. There remains the problem of storing the electricity …