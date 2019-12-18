Heidi film a surprise hit in China

The Swiss feature film Heidi has attracted about 700,000 visitors to cinemas in China four years after its successful debut.

The marketing foundation Swiss Films says the latest remake of the famous story of the little orphan girl contributed the bulk of the total 1.6 million film goer traffic for Swiss movies shown abroad.

The German-Swiss co-production, directed by Alain Gsponer, is considered the most successful Swiss film ever and was sold to distributors in more than 100 countries.

The most successful Swiss documentary in foreign cinemas was #Female Pleasure by Barbara Miller and was shown in neighbouring Germany, France and Austria as well as in Spain.

Other films prominently screened at film festivals outside Switzerland include the documentaries, African Mirror, and Where We Belong as well as the feature film, Love Me Tender.

Further details on the commercial success of Swiss films in 2019 will be published next month.













swissinfo.ch/urs






