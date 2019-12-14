Extinction Rebellion repeat climate protest in western Switzerland

Around 500 highly-organised group members blocked a street in the city of Lausanne on Lake Geneva calling for urgent measures to combat climate change.

On Saturday morning, activists claiming allegiance to the Extinction Rebellion movement lay down on Rue Centrale in Lausanne. The group had originally planned to stage their protest on the more central Place St-François area of the city but were kept away by strong police presence. Protesters were forced to implement their plan B option around 100m away. Activists shouted slogans, played the drums and tried to engage in dialogue with Saturday shoppers.

The demonstration was less impressive than their protest on September 20 when they succeeded in blocking a bridge and a lakeside road. Around 117 activists have been charged for obstructing public services and preventing officials from discharging their duties. In the same month they had dyed the river Limmat in Zurich green and in November they attempted to block the private jet terminal of the Geneva airport.













SDA-Keystone/ac





