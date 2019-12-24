A Christmas market in a place of pilgrimage
The Christmas market in Einsiedeln, central Switzerland, is held against the imposing backdrop of Einsiedeln Abbey, and is one of the most beautiful in the country. Some 70,000 people visit this market each year, but this year the market could only be held thanks to a clever plan by companies refurbishing the square. Thick mist hangs in the village streets around the Benedictine monastery. You can hardly make out the contours of the Abbey or the 150 or so finely decorated market stalls that stretch along the main street. Innumerable music boxes ring out Christmas tunes, while pastries and mulled wine fill the air with Christmas smells. In the middle of Abbey Square is a large Christmas tree and the lights of the festival. Only the sound of a pneumatic drill disturbs the romantic atmosphere. The square is currently being redeveloped, causing a dispute over the paving and leading the canton to order a suspension of work. As a result, the square has been provided with a …