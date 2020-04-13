When there’s plenty of work in the fields, but few workers
Swiss farmers are having to improvise to find enough labourers during the coronavirus pandemic to help with the harvest, and – as one example illustrates – are finding creative solutions to get their produce to market. Asparagus shoots are still covered with earth on the Jucker farm in Rafz, a small town northwest of the city of Zurich. The vegetable shoots are waiting for migrant workers to harvest them, however this year many of the foreign labourers may not arrive. “Many of them are still in their countries, waiting for the borders to re-open,” says Nadine Gloor, head of marketing for the farm, which employs 150 people, either for the asparagus and pumpkin planting and harvest, in the farm’s fresh produce shops, or in its two on-site restaurants. Swiss agriculture depends on foreign labour, originating largely from eastern Europe and Portugal. According to statistics from the Federal Office for Migration, the agricultural and forestry sector employed just over …