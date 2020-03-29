How the crisis reveals cultural divide between Swiss language regions
Switzerland’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has sharply exposed the so-called ‘Röstigraben’ – the imaginary cultural and social divide between Switzerland’s German, French and Italian speaking areas. “A Röstigraben has appeared between French- and Italian-speaking governments determined to block everything to slow the spread of the disease and the more hesitant German-speaking cantons,” wrote the French-language Le Temps newspaper on March 17. Christian Vitta, the combative president of the Senate in Italian-speaking canton of Ticino, recently underscored these regional differences. “The spread of the coronavirus is not the same in the different cantons. There are regions where the virus is more developed, such as Ticino. It’s difficult to have a single solution for the whole of Switzerland. These measures must be modulated,” Vitta told Swiss public radio, RTS, on March 24. The small Alpine nation has been badly hit by the virus, with almost 12,000 positive tests …