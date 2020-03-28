How Covid-19 has hit democracy worldwide
The ongoing pandemic has put the entire world on hold. Public activities have been cancelled – even the release of the newest James Bond movie – while popular votes around the globe have been postponed. However, there is no reasons for autocrats, nationalists and populists to declare victory. Things don’t look so good right now. Far from it, in fact. “Covid-19 threatens the whole of humanity”, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a few days ago, referring to the pandemic which has put more than 3 billion people in lockdown, and which could unleash the worst economic recession in modern times. At this stage, nobody can fully gauge the extent and consequences of the crisis: “we have to understand that we are not the ones making the timeline; the virus makes the timeline”, said White House infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci after Donald Trump had mooted a possible easing of coronavirus-related restrictions. In my own little town in Sweden I got a first sense of the …