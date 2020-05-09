Further Swiss border crossing points to be opened

Switzerland will re-open 15 more border crossing from next week as it gradually eases the lockdown restrictions on the country. Traffic has already been allowed to pass through four other crossing points, three of them on the Italian border, this week.

May 11 marks the start of the second phase of a plan to restore normality to life in Switzerland. Many schools will resume teaching, shops and restaurants will be allowed to re-open, public transport will go back to normal service and restrictions on entry to the country will be eased.

From Monday border crossings will be unsealed in cantons Graubünden, Ticino, Solothurn, Neuchâtel, Jura, Vaud and Valais. The majority of the crossing points connect Switzerland to France and Italy.

Customs officials said the re-openings are being made in collaboration with other countries and “risk-based” controls would remain in place.

At the same time, the opening times of border points that have remained open during the pandemic will be extended, the authorities said.

Earlier this week, Germany said that enhanced border controls with Switzerland and other countries, introduced in March, will be extended until May 15.

In an interview with the Schaffhauser Nachrichten newspaper on Saturday, Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis said that the government wants to return the country to normality as quickly as possible without risking further coronavirus outbreaks.

“I am convinced that in the near future we will be able to move as freely as before,” he said, when asked how soon borders will be opened with other countries.













swissinfo.ch/mga





