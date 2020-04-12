Coronavirus: good French-Swiss relations mobilise to save lives
Faced with huge numbers of people suffering from Covid-19 arriving at hospitals in northeastern France, a local official turned to neighbouring Switzerland for help. The request met receptive ears and it has yielded results: about 50 French patients are now being treated in Switzerland. Cross-border solidarity is proving particularly valuable in the era of the pandemic. Several Swiss cantons have agreed to accept French patients struck by Covid-19 in order to help overcrowded hospitals in the Grand Est and Franche-Comté regions which border Switzerland. Fifty sick people from France have so far been transferred to Switzerland. Germany and Luxembourg have also taken in French patients. This all stems from the initiative of a local official: Brigitte Klinkert, the president of the Upper Rhine departmental council, decided to mobilise good connections established with regional neighbours in Switzerland and Germany. On March 21, she wrote a message to the governments of the …