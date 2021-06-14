World basketball head steps aside amid sexual abuse investigation

The president of the Swiss-based International Basketball Federation (FIBA), Hamane Niang, has stepped aside from his job during an investigation into allegations of systemic sexual abuse of women players at his home federation.

Hamane Niang “strongly denies” claims that he “knew or should have known” about systemic sexual harassment in the Mali Basketball Federation particularly during his time in charge of that organisation from 1999 until 2007, Mies-based FIBA said on Monday in a statement.

Since June 10, the New York Times and Human Rights Watch have published allegations implicating around 12 coaches and officials in sexual abuse that involved around 100 women players. The 69-year-old Niang, who became FIBA president in 2019, is not directly implicated in the sexual abuse allegations.

Three Malians – coach Amadou Bamba, coach Oumar Sissoko and official Hario Maiga – have been suspended from all FIBA activities during an investigation ordered by the governing body.

Niang says he will collaborate fully with the investigation, FIBA said.

“FIBA has zero tolerance for all forms of harassment and abuse and extends its heartfelt compassion for victims of such conduct,” it said.

The investigation will be done by FIBA’s integrity officer Richard McLaren, the Canadian law professor who authored a report into Russia’s state-backed doping scandal.

AP/New York Times/sb