 Thousands demonstrate against Covid-19 restrictions - Expat Guide to Switzerland | Expatica

Switzerland News

Home News Thousands demonstrate against Covid-19 restrictions

Thousands demonstrate against Covid-19 restrictions

Published on March 20, 2021

Thousands of people have protested in the north-western Swiss town of Liestal against restrictions introduced to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly 8,000 took part in the silent protest, according to journalists’ estimates. They had received police permission to gather, but many did not wear masks, flouting government rules. Many wore white suits.

Police did not intervene against those not wearing masks. A police spokesman said they preferred that the demonstration remain peaceful.

Some held up signs reading “Enough is enough”, “Vaccines kill” and “Let love be your guide, not fear”. The protest included speeches by coronavirus and vaccine sceptics.

This comes one day after the Swiss government backtracked on plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions, citing a rise in the number of cases and slower than expected vaccination rollout.

Bern protest blocked

Meanwhile, a heavy police deployment managed to prevent another planned demonstration – unauthorised — against Covid-19 restrictions in the federal capital Bern.

A citizens’ group had called for the demonstration under the slogan “together for our freedom” on social media and flyers in Bern letterboxes.

Keystone-SDA/jc

In other news

March 21, 2021

Swiss commission warns of growing anti-Semitism
March 21, 2021

Swiss to get tougher on China human rights, says minister
March 21, 2021

Government anti-Covid strategy under pressure
March 21, 2021

When it comes to violations of international law, Switzerland is not neutral
Next Previous