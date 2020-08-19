Switzerland offers its peace expertise to Mali after coup

The Alpine nation has offered its mediation services to both factions in Mali following the military coup on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) responded publicly for the first time to the military takeover in Mali that took place on Tuesday and led the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and the dissolution of parliament. On Wednesday, the soldiers involved in the takeover promised to organise elections but the coup was condemned by other nations.

“It [Switzerland] calls for dialogue between the parties, respect for constitutional rules and the guarantee of democracy and the rule of law for the benefit of all Malians,” said FDFA in a statement on Twitter.

Switzerland is monitoring the situation closely and “stands at the disposal of the parties with its expertise in the field of peace” added the FDFA.

The country is no stranger to peace mediation in Mali. Switzerland has experience in trying to get a dialogue going between the Tuareg group Azawad National Liberation Movement (MNLA) and the government in Bamako.



swissinfo.ch/ac