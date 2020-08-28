Coronavirus: Swiss close transit travel loophole

From August 31 people will not be allowed to enter Switzerland from a coronavirus “high-risk” country on a transit flight via a non-risk country, the authorities have announced.

Those who come to Switzerland from “high-risk” countries must undergo a ten-day quarantine or face a fine. The list of countries deemed high-risk is updated regularly by the authorities.

“Until now, it has been possible to circumvent the entry restrictions by travelling via airports in countries not on the high-risk list,” a State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) statement said on Friday.

Effectively, the country of departure now counts, not the stopover country, the statement clarified.

For example, it will no longer be possible for third-country (non-European Union/EFTA) nationals to fly to Switzerland from the USA (on the list, so needing quarantine) via Toronto (in Canada, not on the risk list).

In any case, those travelling from most non-Schengen countries, including the US, may innot enter Switzerland except in exceptional cases. A list of non-Schengen countries not affected by this ban can be found here. Citizens and residents of Switzerland may always enter.

Other way round: exception

But passengers travelling from a non-high-risk country will be able to enter Switzerland even if they have a stopover in a high-risk country, provided they do not leave the transit area of the airport, the SEM said.

Here it gave the example of passengers from third countries on the list of exceptions in the COVID-19 Ordinance 3, such as Japan, Australia or New Zealand, who may enter Switzerland even if they have to change flights in a high-risk country on like Turkey, because no direct flights were available.