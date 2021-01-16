Banker Benjamin de Rothschild dies

Banker Benjamin de Rothschild, chairman of Edmond de Rothschild Holding SA, has died at his home in Switzerland, it was announced on Saturday. He was 57.

“It is with deep regret and great sadness that Edmond de Rothschild Group announces the passing of Benjamin de Rothschild following a heart attack at his home in Pregny (Switzerland),” a company statement said.

The Swiss branch of the sprawling Rothschild banking dynasty – once one of the world’s richest families – was created by Baron Edmond de Rothschild, whose parents fled to Switzerland during World War II. He created the group in 1953, later buying a Swiss private bank and branching out into asset management.

His son, Benjamin de Rothschild, had headed the Geneva-based group since 1997 and the company was delisted in 2019. As of the end of 2019, the group had CHF173 billion francs ($194 billion) in assets and was active in 15 countries, according to its website.

The baron was described as a visionary entrepreneur and active philanthropist with many passions.

“With his unique character, Benjamin de Rothschild never ceased to transform and modernise his legacy, in line with the family’s values,” the statement said.