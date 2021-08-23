Around 100 people with Swiss link flown out of Kabul

Switzerland has so far been able to get around 100 people, including the first local staff working for the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), out of Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents took control of the country, the Swiss foreign ministry confirmed on Monday.

A 300-seat Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) charter aircraft took off from Zurich on Monday morning bound for the Uzbek capital Tashkent to bring back people who had been evacuated from Kabul, it added in a statement.

“With the SWISS charter flight, Switzerland is making a concrete contribution to the evacuation efforts of the international community,” the foreign ministry said.

It said the evacuation involved around 70 local staff of the SDC and their families, who had been flown to Tashkent by the German Armed Forces and were now waiting for their onward flight to Switzerland. In addition, a total of 30 people with a Swiss connection had been flown out of Afghanistan so far, the ministry said.

The SWISS aircraft is also bringing protective material against Covid-19 to Tashkent. Some 1.3 million medical masks are being provided by the army pharmacy. Eight members of the foreign ministry’s Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit are also on board. Two doctors will accompany the evacuees on the flight back to Switzerland. The other members will reinforce the team in Tashkent.

The flight will also be accompanied by eight employees of the Federal Office of Police (fedpol), who are responsible for security on board.

Reuters/swissinfo.ch/ts