Mia, Emma, Liam, Noah: the most popular baby names of 2019

In results largely unsurprising, Mia was the most popular name for newborn girls in Switzerland last year, while Liam topped the list for baby boys.

The 443 Liams who entered the world in 2019 made it the most popular male name for the second year running. Noah (437) and Matteo (360) rounded off the podium.

Meanwhile, 434 new Mias overhauled 2018 champion Emma, who had to settle for second place in the girls with 402 new entities. Sofia was third most popular with 341.

In total, 86,172 new babies were born in 2019 in Switzerland, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Tuesday.

Filling out the top 10 boy’s names across the country were, in order: Gabriel, Luca, Leon, Elias, Louis, David and Samuel.

And for the girls: Lara, Emilia, Mila, Lina, Lia, Lena and Anna.

Some slight differences were recorded between French-speaking and German-speaking Switzerland: for example, Emma remained the most popular girl’s name in the southwestern cantons, who were also less keen on Noah than their northern neighbours. Leonardo and Sofia were the top names among Italian-speaking folk.

Cantonal specificities were sometimes also striking. In Fribourg and Geneva, Chloé was the top baby girl’s name, even though it’s nowhere to be seen in the national top 20. In Lucerne, Ben – 15th at the national level – was the top name for boys.

The lists, including those going back to 2015 (when Noah and, again, Mia were the most popular), can be viewed on the FSO’s website here.

Keystone-SDA/dos