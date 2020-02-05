What people in Switzerland are addicted to
Besides drinking and smoking, the list of addictions is getting longer with trends like vaping and online gambling. In its 2020 survey, the Addiction Switzerland foundation highlights the most problematic legal and illegal substances and consumer products. Here’s the breakdown. Alcohol In Switzerland about 5% of women typically drink two or more alcoholic beverages per day; 5% of men drink four or more. Among 65- to 74-year-olds, the figure is over 6%, and 41% of men over 75 drink alcohol daily. Binge drinking – defined as at least 4-5 drinks in one sitting – is on the rise, especially among young women. In 2007, 12% of 15- to 24-year-old women said they binge drank at least once a month; by 2017, the figure had doubled to 24%. In 2016, Swiss hospitals treated 11,500 people for alcohol poisoning; about half of the patients were diagnosed as alcoholics. Among those who seek help to quit drinking, the average age is 46; 70% are male. Tobacco (and other nicotine products) …