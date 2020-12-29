Inside Geneva: The global treaty that has saved thousands of lives

Simply known as the Ottawa Treaty, the global convention banning antipersonnel landmines has been signed by more than 160 countries.

In the first of a series on landmark treaties, Imogen Foulkes talks to survivors, doctors, and campaigners about how they achieved their goal – what the treaty meant to them, and what still needs to be done. A landmine injury is for life: how much support do survivors get? And when will the big powers, the United States, Russia, and China, sign the treaty too?

The latest episode of the Inside Geneva podcast includes insights from Stephen Goose of Human Rights Watch and physiotherapist Alberto Cairo, director of the ICRC’s orthopaedic centres in Afghanistan, Sister Denise Coghlan of the Jesuit Refugee Service in Cambodia, and two landmine survivors, journalist Stuart Hughes and campaigner Tun Channareth.

