Balancing hope and science in the search for a coronavirus cure
The controversy surrounding the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine epitomises the challenges faced by corporates in balancing politicians’ desires to offer hope on the one hand and scientific realities on the other. Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan recently told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper that, of its portfolio, the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine offered the best hope in the fight against Covid-19. “Pre-clinical studies in animals as well as the first data from clinical studies show that hydroxychloroquine kills the coronavirus,” Narasimhan said. As Novartis’ Sandoz division is one of the largest makers of the drug, the statement naturally created some buzz amid a mad search for a treatment for the virus that has infected more than one million people worldwide. Big pharma has been treading a fine line between giving hope and ensuring safety, recognising that in normal times, much more rigorous scientific testing would be required before companies would put …