France, US agree ‘joint global framework’ for digital tax: minister

France and the United States have agreed on a joint framework to end a dispute on taxing US digital giants that threatens France with sanctions, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday.

“We have reached agreement… on a joint global framework,” Le Maire said after talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He said it would involve France delaying payments required for its digital tax to December 2020 while the US held back on its planned sanctions.

“France will accept neither the withdrawal nor the suspension of its tax (on digital giants) so long as there is no international solution,” he added.

Both the United States and EU countries back a bid by the OECD to achieve a workable international solution to resolve the dispute.

“We still need to agree on a joint basis for work” with Washington to move talks at the OSCE forward, Le Maire said.

British finance minister Sajid Javid said earlier in Davos that London planned to push ahead with its plans to implement a digital tax in April, emphasising that the legislation would “fall away” if an international solution was reached.