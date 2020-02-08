Homophobia to be included in Swiss anti-racism law

Swiss voters have the final say on Sunday on a proposed law to make homophobia a criminal offence in the country. Opponents who forced the ballot look set to lose their challenge.

Opinion polls published last week found that a two-thirds majority of respondents were in favour of the legal amendment, which will improve protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation.

The reform, which will expand existing anti-racism regulations to include homophobia, was approved by parliament in 2018. But a small ultra-conservative religious group, the Federal Democratic Union, supported by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, then collected enough signatures to force a nationwide ballot.

Opponents argue that the law undermines the right to free speech, and that the LGBT community doesn’t need special legal protection. Current legislation is enough to prevent insults, slander and other forms of violence or ill-treatment, they say.

‘Political signal’

However, supporters – a clear majority in parliament, most political parties and the government – approved the reform following a 2010 Supreme Court ruling which found that homosexual and transgender groups lack the sufficient legal means to fight against discrimination.

They also point out that other countries in Europe have included homophobia in their criminal codes and that the legal loophole in Switzerland has drawn criticism from international rights groups.

Justice Minster Karin Keller-Sutter has described the reform as a “political signal” against hate speech and discrimination. She rejected allegations of censorship and dismissed concerns of a flood of legal disputes.

She referred to a nationwide referendum in 1994 when about 55% of voters endorsed the anti-racism law sanctioning discrimination based on racial, ethnic or religious background: a reform that was opposed by a small far-right party together with a conservative group fighting for cantonal autonomy.

Campaign

The campaign ahead of Sunday’s vote began about a month ago and remained comparatively low-key.

Opponents of the law managed to create some public controversy in the last few weeks, notably in newspaper reports, pollsters said. But a strong majority of citizens agree that tolerance towards minorities is deeply rooted in Swiss society.

Surveys found no significant differences between age groups, genders or linguistic regions of the country. Only People’s Party grassroots supporters appear to reject the extension of the anti-racism norms.

Turnout is expected to be below average in the first set of nationwide votes following last October’s parliamentary elections.

Other votes

The second issue coming to a nationwide vote this weekend, besides the anti-homophobia referendum, is a proposal that 10% of all newly-built homes be designated as social housing. It is the first set of votes following last October’s parliamentary elections. Ballots, including elections, are also taking place about a range of issues at cantonal and local level across the country.













swissinfo.ch/urs





