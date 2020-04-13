Surviving Covid-19: the Swiss economy’s strengths and weaknesses

Switzerland News

Published on April 13, 2020

The current pandemic will plunge the world economy into recession, at least in the first part of the year. What tools does Switzerland have to minimise the economic and social damage of this crisis? And what factors could jeopardise the prospects for an economic recovery?  The CHF10 billion ($10.3 billion) in emergency aid announced by the Swiss government on March 13 was increased to CHF40 billion on March 20 and then to CHF60 billion on April 3. With this money, which is far from final, the government intends to implement measures to stem the economic and social consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, they will serve to provide liquidity for companies, prevent redundancies as far as possible and cover the loss of earnings of employees.  This is the largest aid package ever agreed by the Swiss government. The CHF60 billion planned so far corresponds almost to what the government spends in one year (CHF71 billion in 2019) and is 8.5% of gross domestic product …

